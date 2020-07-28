Overview

Dr. Anjula Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Med College Rajasthan University Jaipur Rajasthan India and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.