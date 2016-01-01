See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Anju Wagh, MB BS

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Anju Wagh, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Med College University Of Pune Pune Maharashtra India and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Wagh works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9825

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    • Cigna

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033171178
    • Bj Med College University Of Pune Pune Maharashtra India
