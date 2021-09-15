Dr. Anju Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Vasudevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anju Vasudevan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Lady Hardings Medical College and Hospital - New Delhi India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Vasudevan works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 574-6927
-
2
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6928
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasudevan?
Absolutely wonderful. Friendly, caring, informative!
About Dr. Anju Vasudevan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1043203888
Education & Certifications
- Rochester Psychiatric Hospital - Rochester NY
- Bergen Pines County Hospital - Paramus NJ
- Lady Hardings Medical College and Hospital - New Delhi India
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudevan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasudevan works at
Dr. Vasudevan has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasudevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasudevan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.