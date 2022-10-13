See All Rheumatologists in New City, NY
Dr. Anju Varghese, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anju Varghese, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Varghese works at Anju Varghese- Charalel M.D., Arthritis and Rheumatology PLLC in New City, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Anju Varghese- Charalel M.D., Arthritis and Rheumatology PLLC
    20 Squadron Blvd Ste 345, New City, NY 10956
    Arthitis & Rhematology, PLLC
    1034 N Broadway Ste 2D, Yonkers, NY 10701

  Good Samaritan Hospital

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 13, 2022
    My experience with Dr Varghese has always been exceptional. She always take the time to review my charts, ask me how I'm doing. When I think of all the patients she sees and is able to recall where I work, what I'm working on at home it really is remarkable. I've always had a great experience when contacting her office, always friendly and accommodating. I would, and have recommended others to this fantastic doctor
    Cathy — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Anju Varghese, MD

    Rheumatology
    26 years of experience
    English, Malayalam
    1811950850
    Education & Certifications

    Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Mt Sinai-Elmhurst
    Mt Sinai/Elmhurst Hosp
    Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Dr. Anju Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

