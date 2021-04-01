Dr. Sawal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anju Sawal, DO
Overview
Dr. Anju Sawal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA.
Locations
Scpmg La Mesa Laboratory8080 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (800) 290-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sawal, is the best. She listens, she cares, she a rare because she is the best, She listens, explains and gets to the bottom of the problem.Truly love her??
About Dr. Anju Sawal, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164798773
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawal.
