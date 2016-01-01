Dr. Anju Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anju Peters, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
About Dr. Anju Peters, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Hindi
- 1952386054
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peters speaks Dutch and Hindi.
Dr. Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.