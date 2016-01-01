See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chicago, IL
Allergy & Immunology
29 years of experience

Dr. Anju Peters, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Peters works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Angioedema
Asthma
Cough
Drug or Food Challenge
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Drug Allergy Testing
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
IgM Deficiency
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Joint Pain
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sarcoidosis
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Eosinophilia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
IgA Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Latex Allergy
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Toxic Effect of Venom
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Dutch and Hindi
    NPI Number
    1952386054
    Fellowship
    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Dr. Anju Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Peters works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more.

    Dr. Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

