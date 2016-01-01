Overview

Dr. Anju Peters, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peters works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.