Dr. Anju Ohri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anju Ohri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ohri works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ohri was patient and understanding. She was both knowledgeable and friendly. I feel that she is a great doctor. Thanks, Amanda
About Dr. Anju Ohri, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1902833304
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.