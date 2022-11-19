Dr. Anju Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anju Nair, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Nair works at
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Ste D400, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had numerous visits with Dr Nair and all have been great. The staff is excellent and very professional. Dr Nair is very easy to talk to and she explains everything in a way that I can understand. Her diagnosis and treatment has kept me feeling great. I feel positive that I receive the best treatment possible. Dr Nair takes time to call and inform me of test results and the course of treatment that she feels is best for my condition. I am blessed to have her as my oncologist!
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1912323304
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
