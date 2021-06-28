Dr. Anju Gurung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Gurung, MD
Overview
Dr. Anju Gurung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Locations
Regional Diabetes & Endocrine Center101 Robeson St Ste 405, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Directions (910) 615-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Gurung. She has been great in managing my thyroid condition and my diabetes. So very personable as well, I wish she could be my primary care physician.
About Dr. Anju Gurung, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225285042
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurung has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
