Dr. Anju Gurung, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anju Gurung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. 

Dr. Gurung works at Cape Fear Valley - Diabetes And Endocrine Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Diabetes & Endocrine Center
    101 Robeson St Ste 405, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 615-1623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Gurung. She has been great in managing my thyroid condition and my diabetes. So very personable as well, I wish she could be my primary care physician.
    Jana Fleming — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. Anju Gurung, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1225285042
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anju Gurung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurung works at Cape Fear Valley - Diabetes And Endocrine Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gurung’s profile.

    Dr. Gurung has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gurung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

