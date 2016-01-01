Dr. Anjlee Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjlee Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anjlee Patel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Camc Teays Valley Hospital1400 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 388-1552
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-1552
West Virginia Univ Ped Specialt830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anjlee Patel, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.