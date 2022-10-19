Overview

Dr. Anjeza Victory, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Victory works at Dr. Vijay John Mani in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.