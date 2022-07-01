Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laungani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Laungani works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-7546Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 4:30pmSunday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laungani?
Dr Laungani is very professional, very thorough in her full body examination and answers any questions in an understandable way. Very courteous and caring bedside manner.
About Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649368440
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
- SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Siena College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laungani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laungani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laungani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laungani works at
Dr. Laungani has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laungani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laungani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laungani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laungani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laungani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.