Dr. Anjani Jammula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jammula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjani Jammula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjani Jammula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jammula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jammula?
She’s awesome!! Highly recommended.. Listens carefully and take your concerns seriously. Very thorough not rushed.
About Dr. Anjani Jammula, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285828756
Education & Certifications
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jammula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jammula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jammula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jammula works at
Dr. Jammula has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jammula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jammula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jammula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jammula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jammula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.