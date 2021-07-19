Overview

Dr. Anjani Jammula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jammula works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.