Overview

Dr. Anjanaya Korlipara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bj Medical College/Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Korlipara works at A Prasad Korlipara MD in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.