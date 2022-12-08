Overview

Dr. Anjana Samadder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Samadder works at Mid Ohio Digestive Dis Assocs in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.