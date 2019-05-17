Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjana Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anjana Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Care Florida2665 State Road 580, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 725-5121
- 2 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (727) 725-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
First visit with Dr. Patel and she put me at ease from the first moment. I will see her again when needed.
About Dr. Anjana Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851387898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.