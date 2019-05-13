See All Nephrologists in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jagalur works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Lewisville
    1600 Waters Ridge Dr Ste A, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 219-0558
    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Carrollton
    4240 International Pkwy Ste 154, Carrollton, TX 75007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 574-0464
    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Dallas
    8 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 759-4600
    Mcnt-carrollton Internal Medicine
    4333 N Josey Ln Ste 202, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 557-9627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    May 13, 2019
    She is wonderful, it is a pleasure to have her as my doctor.
    — May 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    • 1720122096
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University
    • Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagalur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jagalur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jagalur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jagalur has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagalur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagalur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagalur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagalur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagalur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

