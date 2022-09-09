Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjan Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjan Sinha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
Dr. Sinha is not your typical doctor/surgeon, in my opinion. He is so kind, caring, informative, and professional. I feel so confident in his care for my husband's heart issues. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anjan Sinha, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033209515
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.