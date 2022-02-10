See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Anjan Shah, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anjan Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Orothopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orothopedic Institute-Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orthopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Shah works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5957
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2022
    I had tkr with Dr Shah. Very happy, made sure I had prescriptions and answered all questions before I was discharged. I came home with home health and with PT. I highly recommend Dr be Shah. I just wish he had an Ocala office.
    — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anjan Shah, MD
    About Dr. Anjan Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104091933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orothopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orothopedic Institute-Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orthopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

