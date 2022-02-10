Overview

Dr. Anjan Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Orothopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orothopedic Institute-Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orthopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital



Dr. Shah works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.