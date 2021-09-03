Overview

Dr. Anjan Parghi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Parghi works at Palms Medical Group in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Lake City, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.