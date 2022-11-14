Overview

Dr. Anjan Kaushik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Castle, IN. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Community Health and Reid Health.



Dr. Kaushik works at Henry County Ctr Ortho/Sports in New Castle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.