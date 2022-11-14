Dr. Anjan Kaushik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjan Kaushik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjan Kaushik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Castle, IN. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Community Health and Reid Health.
Dr. Kaushik works at
Locations
-
1
Henry County Center for Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine2200 Forest Ridge Pkwy Ste 240, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 521-7385
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Community Health
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Savility
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was the second procedure Dr Kaushik has done for me. He is very kind and explains what is going to be done and answered all the questions I had.
About Dr. Anjan Kaushik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Kannada
- 1073757597
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaushik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaushik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaushik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushik works at
Dr. Kaushik has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaushik speaks French and Kannada.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.