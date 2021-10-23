Overview

Dr. Anjali Tannan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Tannan works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.