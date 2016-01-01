Overview

Dr. Anjali Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nhlm Med Coll and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Shah works at SHAH ANJALI MD in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.