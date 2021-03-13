See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anjali Rao, MD

Pediatrics
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anjali Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nmff - Sono Pediatrics
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-7337
    Northwestern Medical Group - Gleveniew Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Influenza (Flu)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 13, 2021
    We all love her for our kids. Quality patient care, wonderful with answering all our concerns and questions. So sad she no longer works out of the Glenview office we miss her so much hope she comes back soon!!
    Anna Maria — Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Anjali Rao, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194719690
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

