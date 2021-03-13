Overview

Dr. Anjali Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.