Overview
Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ramkissoon works at
Locations
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 279-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramkissoon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkissoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramkissoon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkissoon.
