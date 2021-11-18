Dr. Anjali Mehta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Mehta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anjali Mehta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brookfield, WI.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
W Capitol15680 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 330-0481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
I was SO VERY pleased with this dentist and the overall clinic. It was a much more relaxing, less stressful, and the staff were more pleasant than another clinic in the same group but at another location. Even though this clinic is a farther drive for me, I will continue to go to this clinic from now on for any major dental needs instead of the other location. I felt SO much more at ease and welcome.
About Dr. Anjali Mehta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750893236
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.