Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Hawkins works at Rush Eye Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.