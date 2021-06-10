Dr. Anjali Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Gulati, MD
Dr. Anjali Gulati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Ada Koransky, MD and Anjali Gulati, MD2516 Samaritan Dr Ste H, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Gulati is my savior, because of her thorough investigation and consensual, with fellow cardiologist, recommendation I am alive today. She is a good communicator and takes good care of her patients.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124190954
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Bronx Municipal Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.