Dr. Anjali Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjali Garg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They completed their fellowship with Lady Hardinge Medical College
Locations
1
Ashburn Primary Care - Ashburn Filigree Ct.21785 Filigree Ct Ste 100, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 554-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Anjali Garg for a regular yearly physical and she was very knowledgeable, friendly, and had great bedside manner. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Anjali Garg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922265164
Education & Certifications
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.