Overview

Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chelliah works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.