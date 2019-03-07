Dr. Anja Patton-Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton-Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anja Patton-Evans, MD
Dr. Anja Patton-Evans, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Children's Diagnostic Center2051 Hamill Rd Ste 303, Hixson, TN 37343 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She treated my husband when he was in the hospital. Very good doctor.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750364204
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Wright-Patterson USAF MC
- Wright-Patterson USAF MC
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
