Dr. Anja Patton-Evans, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Patton-Evans works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

