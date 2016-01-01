Dr. Anitha Perinchery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perinchery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anitha Perinchery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anitha Perinchery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Td Med College University Of Kerala Aleppey Kerala India and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Osf Multi-specialty Group-prompt Care210 Saint Joseph Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-5506
Christie Clinic in Champaign on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-1243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Td Med College University Of Kerala Aleppey Kerala India
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Perinchery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perinchery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perinchery has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perinchery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perinchery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perinchery.
