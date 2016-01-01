Overview

Dr. Anitha Perinchery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Td Med College University Of Kerala Aleppey Kerala India and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Perinchery works at OSF Medical Group in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.