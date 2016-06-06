Dr. Gundupalli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anitha Gundupalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Anitha Gundupalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati.
Dr. Gundupalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (408) 730-4360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gundupalli?
Dr. Gundupalli is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, listens, describes and explains well, and is a gracious physician. Her medical assistant is professional, prompt, and kind.
About Dr. Anitha Gundupalli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568571206
Education & Certifications
- Providence Postland Med Ctr
- Wayne St U
- Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundupalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundupalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundupalli works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundupalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundupalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundupalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundupalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.