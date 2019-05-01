Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Mountain Park Health Center635 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Directions (602) 243-7277
-
2
Jesse Owens Urgent Care325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Directions (602) 243-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a caring and detail oriented doctor. My dad has been her patient for over 10 years. Currently, he has several medical issues that she listens to his concerns and not brush him off because of his age. Dr Gaddam is through in handling his symptoms. We appreciate her and the staff for what they do. Samuel and Patricia
About Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932363876
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaddam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaddam speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.