Dr. Anite Lubin, MD
Dr. Anite Lubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Heather-Ann F Williams MD280 NW 183rd St, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 249-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
I made an appointment to see the doctor after not feeling like myself and unable to sleep. The staff was helpful and accommodating. Dr. Lubin is my primary care physician and has been for years. I truly believe her medical background, professionalism, compassion and insight is what makes her unique.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cree
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
