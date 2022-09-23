Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna w Bialymstoku - Poland|Akademia Medyczna, Lublin and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Osteoporsis Center of South Denver701 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Zachariah for 5+ years and she is amazing! She is very thorough and has gone above and beyond with my healthcare even when it requires the involvement of another specialist. I cannot imagine going to another rheumatologist as I can't imagine another doctor that would provide better care than Dr. Zachariah. For anyone looking for a rheumatologist, stop looking and make an appointment with Dr. Zachariah!
About Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912091968
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York-Stony Brook
- Advocate Illinios Masonic Medical Center -Internal Medicine|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Akademia Medyczna w Bialymstoku - Poland|Akademia Medyczna, Lublin
- Rheumatology
