Overview

Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna w Bialymstoku - Poland|Akademia Medyczna, Lublin and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Zachariah works at Colorado Arthritis Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.