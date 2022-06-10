See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Anita Wu, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Wu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph
    3541 Randolph Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-9323
    Atrium Health Neurology - Harding Pl
    1225 Harding Pl Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-9323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Dystonia

  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Wu is highly educated, brilliant, very caring, listens to me, and I have recommended her to two friends who like her as much as I do. I have been seeing her for about 5 years, and I feel fortunate to have found her as my neurologist
    Judy G — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Anita Wu, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wu’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

