Dr. Anita Vin-Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Vin-Parikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Vin-Parikh works at
Locations
Raleigh Eye Center3320 Executive Dr Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-2427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vin-Parikh?
Dr. Vin is a godsend. She is thorough and meticulous, and really takes time to listen. She's really awesome about using patient-centered language, which has been such a relief when learning to manage an eye condition.
About Dr. Anita Vin-Parikh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
