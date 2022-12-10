Overview

Dr. Anita Vandeburg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Vandeburg works at Grand Rapids Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.