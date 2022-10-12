Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tipirneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Tipirneni works at
Locations
1
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 878-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful listener and very thorough at evaluating my complicated medical history. I like that I was able to get ahold of her via the UCLA messaging portal with ease. I have only seen her once in the office so far but I look forward to working with her with regards to my neurologic medical concerns! I would definitely recommend her if you have to choose a neurologist within UCLA system
About Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tipirneni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tipirneni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tipirneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tipirneni works at
Dr. Tipirneni has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tipirneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tipirneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tipirneni.
