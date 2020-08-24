Dr. Anita Thampy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thampy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Thampy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Thampy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Dr. Thampy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nystrom & Associates Ltd13603 80th Cir N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 274-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thampy?
I love Dr. Thampy, she is awesome. I came across her while I was impatient at a hospital a number of years ago and she literally saved my life at that time. Very intelligent and compassionate doctor, I will never forget her. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Anita Thampy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023205465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thampy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thampy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thampy works at
Dr. Thampy has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thampy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thampy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thampy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.