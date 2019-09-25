Overview

Dr. Anita Somani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Somani works at Comprehensive Women's Care in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.