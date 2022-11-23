See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.

Dr. Sloan-Garcia works at Anita Sloan-Garcia MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anita Sloan-Garcia MD Endocrinology
    100 Sun Ave NE Ste 650, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 260-4300
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    SMA Lovelace Endocrinology
    4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 203, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Progesterone Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I see Dr. Sloan outside of options offered by my insurance plan. That means I pay out-of-pocket to see her. I have never had a doctor that will spend more time with me during a visit and be so thorough, thoughtful, and considerate in the care she gives. She literally saved my life several years ago as I was experiencing delays in receiving care for a heart condition. She helped me to get in to see a specialist and I ended up needing to have two stents placed into my heart. I see her for help in managing my diabetes and she is acutely aware of the latest medications and treatment options. I highly recommend her.
    M. Atencio — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831262781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloan-Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan-Garcia works at Anita Sloan-Garcia MD in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Sloan-Garcia’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

