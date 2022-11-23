Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.
Dr. Sloan-Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anita Sloan-Garcia MD Endocrinology100 Sun Ave NE Ste 650, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 260-4300Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
SMA Lovelace Endocrinology4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 203, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan-Garcia?
I see Dr. Sloan outside of options offered by my insurance plan. That means I pay out-of-pocket to see her. I have never had a doctor that will spend more time with me during a visit and be so thorough, thoughtful, and considerate in the care she gives. She literally saved my life several years ago as I was experiencing delays in receiving care for a heart condition. She helped me to get in to see a specialist and I ended up needing to have two stents placed into my heart. I see her for help in managing my diabetes and she is acutely aware of the latest medications and treatment options. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1831262781
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan-Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan-Garcia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan-Garcia works at
Dr. Sloan-Garcia speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.