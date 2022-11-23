Overview

Dr. Anita Sloan-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.



Dr. Sloan-Garcia works at Anita Sloan-Garcia MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.