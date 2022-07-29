Dr. Sikha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Sikha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Sikha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indira Ghandi Med College Nagpur University Nagpur Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sikha works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Primary Care17786 SW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 276-5552Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikha?
Dr. Anita Sikha saw me two days ago on 7/27/22 for a yearly check up. She was extremely professional and kind. She even took time to look at a picture of me running in a race! She made me feel important, and I appreciate her.
About Dr. Anita Sikha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1477511301
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr/Mich State U
- Indira Ghandi Med College Nagpur University Nagpur Maharashtra India
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikha works at
Dr. Sikha speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.