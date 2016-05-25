Dr. Anita Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Shetty, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - M.D..
Marietta Office: 835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060. (770) 422-5557. Monday 7:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 7:00am - 7:00pm, Wednesday 7:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 7:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta): 401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009. (404) 816-7900. Monday-Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Affiliates (East Cobb): 4939 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 104A, Marietta, GA 30068. (404) 816-7900. Monday-Tuesday 7:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 7:00am - 6:00pm, Thursday-Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell: 1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106. (770) 941-1013
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan: 1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265. (770) 502-0202
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan: 2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265. (770) 422-8816
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely thorough in exam, fully informing patient courteously and friendly approach.
Dermatology
15 years of experience
Languages: English, Kannada
- Dermatology - Loyola University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine - Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia - M.D.
- Georgia Institute of Technology - BS Computer Science
- Dermatology
