Dr. Anita Shane, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Shane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shane works at Venice Retina in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Venice Retina
    871 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 115, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Retinal Necrosis Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intraocular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intraocular Melanoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Retinal Pigment Epithelium (RPE) Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Traction Detachment of Retina Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Very easy to get an appointment. Staff very friendly. Exam was thorough. Dr. Shane was extremely professional, knowledgeable and explained everything well. So pleased to have found her.
    Hugh and Rosalie Cummings — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Shane, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992998207
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Rice University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Shane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shane has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

