Dr. Anita Shane, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Shane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shane works at
Locations
-
1
871 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 115, Venice, FL 34285
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to get an appointment. Staff very friendly. Exam was thorough. Dr. Shane was extremely professional, knowledgeable and explained everything well. So pleased to have found her.
About Dr. Anita Shane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992998207
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
