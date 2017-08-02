Dr. Anita Sethna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sethna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Sethna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory Aesthetic Center3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 778-6880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen 10+ well known plastic surgeons who specialize in rhinoplasty & indicated my nose required a complex surgery. At my 1st visit, I knew she was the surgeon I would choose. She is thorough, transparent, takes the proper time to answer all your questions/concerns, made a stressful situation very pleasant. Had surgery today, it went great, she followed up after hours w/ genuine concern more than once. She has my 100% trust, which is very hard to earn. I highly recommend her! Great team too!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801072459
- Fellowship, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Emory University, Department Of Otolaryngology
- Emory University School Medicine
- Emory University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Sethna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.