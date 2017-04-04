Overview

Dr. Anita Schnapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Schnapp works at South County Womens Health PC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.