Dr. Anita Schnapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Schnapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Locations
South County Womens Health PC12345 W Bend Dr Ste 105, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 270-8051
Stork Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 270-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schnapp explains everything in terms that any patient could easily understand. She doesn't suggest treatments that aren't necessary or more visits than are needed. I really like her and have recommended her to my daughters.
About Dr. Anita Schnapp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1750380655
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnapp has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnapp speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.