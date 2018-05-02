Dr. Anita Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Prasad, MD
Dr. Anita Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Retina and Vitreous Consultants LLC1728 W Glendale Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 242-1556
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was in Scottsdale, AZ visiting from FL. I developed floaters and loss of vision in my right eye. I called the emergency line of Arizona Retina and Vitreous Consultants and Dr. Schadlu returned my call. Based on my symptoms indicating P.V.D. she was concerned that I may have detached or torn my retina. On a Saturday afternoon, Dr. Schadlu opened her office & gave me a thorough exam. I am so grateful for her care and professionalism and highly recommend her. Marcus Corwin, Boca Raton, FL
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.