Dr. Anita Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Arizona Retina and Vitreous Consultants LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.