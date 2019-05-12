Overview

Dr. Anita Sargent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Sargent works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.